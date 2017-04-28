Great Strides fundraiser returns to Veterans Park

× Expand Staff photo. Participants in the 2015 Great Strides walk, which started as a way to make “great strides” in the fight against cystic fibrosis.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation first started Great Strides as a way to create community awareness and to raise funds to find a cure for the disorder, and nearly 30 years later, the Birmingham Great Strides has grown to see 400 participants each year.

The walk, which Jennifer McEuen, associate executive director of the Alabama Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, said is a way for families to “fight back,” also serves as a significant component in supporting the mission of the organization to help fund research.

“Our walk is truly a celebration of the funds our teams and sponsors raise to make ‘great strides’ in the fight against CF,” she said. Last year, the chapter walk raised $200,000.

Walkers can participate individually or as teams for the 5K race, and while teams can be formed without registration fees, everyone is encouraged to make a donation. Those who donate $100 or more will receive a T-shirt and free access to post-race activities, including live music, balloon art, kid’s crafts, a scavenger hunt and barbecue lunch, McEuen said.

“It is geared toward bringing everyone out, with fun activities for all ages,” she said. Well-behaved and leashed dogs are welcome, too, and participants are encouraged to bring a blanket and chairs to relax after the walk.

“The progress towards a cure is very exciting,” McEuen said. “You can really see the difference you are making, with new treatments and therapies coming out and advances in life expectancy.”

Great Strides will start with check-in at 9 a.m. May 13. More information is available at 870-8565, and racers can register at cff.org/alabama. For a VIP “I’m a Fighter” T-shirt, participants should notify the organization upon registration.