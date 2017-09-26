Golf tournament set for Parks and Rec Foundation, Episcopal church

× Expand Photo courtesy of Debbie Burtnett. A golfer takes a swing from the tee box on the 13th hole at the Inverness Country Club during the 2016 Hoover Cup golf tournament, benefitting the Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation, and the 2016 ForeG (Golf, God and Giving) golf tournament benefitting ministries of Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles.

The Hoover Parks and Recreation Foundation is taking registrations for its fifth annual Hoover Cup golf tournament, scheduled for Oct. 9 at the Hoover Country Club.

For the second year, the foundation will be combining its tournament with a ForeG (Golf, God and Giving) tournament put on by the Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, said Dee Nance, a superintendent with the Hoover Parks and Recreation Department.

Each entity will receive proceeds based on the number of participants it brings, but all the teams will play in the same tournament, Nance said.

The tournament is set to begin with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. and will include awards for the winners and awards for closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt and straightest drive. The cost is $125 per golfer or $500 for a team of four and includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a continental breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course and door prizes.

The foundation also is seeking sponsors, with different level of sponsorships ranging from $150 to $5,000.

Last year’s tournament raised about $7,000 for the foundation and about $1,000 for Episcopal Church of the Holy Apostles, Nance said.

The foundation used its proceeds from last year to put on a fishing tournament for blind veterans at Aldridge Gardens and assist with the Veterans Arbor at the gardens, she said. This year, the foundation will use proceeds to help pay for a new handicap-accessible playground to be built at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex, she said.

The church uses its proceeds to help fund various ministries, such as a program to help feed hungry children at Trace Crossings Elementary School, Nance said.

Registration forms are available online at hooveral.org under the Parks and Recreation tab and Parks and Recreation Foundation link under Community Programs. For more information, call Nance at 444-7765 or email her at nanced@ci.hoover.al.us.