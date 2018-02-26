GirlSpring celebrates founder, Jane Stephens Comer

On Jan. 25, GirlSpring held the inaugural Founder’s Circle Party in honor of GirlSpring founder Jane Stephens Comer.

The event was held at the Redmont home of Drs. David and Rupa Kitchens and was organized by a host committee including Lili Anderson, Frances Bennett, Lisa Flake, Nikki Still, Emma Suttles, Anna Comer, Carolyn Ratliff, Wendy Tatum and Rupa Kitchens. The purpose of the event was to celebrate Comer’s contributions to the empowerment of girls and women and to launch the Embrace Empowerment fundraising campaign for GirlSpring. The event was a huge success with over $35,000 raised to support GirlSpring’s programs.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted by members of GirlSpring’s teen leadership group, Springboarders. Guests were served hors d’oeuvres and glasses of wine from Tre Luna Catering and International Wines, while piano medleys filled the room as over 100 guests celebrated Comer and GirlSpring. Comer founded GirlSpring in 2010 with the idea to “empower a girl, change the world.”

The night ended with a toast to Ms. Comer and a few words from GirlSpring board president Elizabeth Featheringill Pharo, executive director Kristen Greenwood, Hoover High School senior and GirlSpring teen leadership group member Satura Dudley and parent Damon Porrill. GirlSpring serves girls ages 9-18 through its digital community for girls, teen leadership group and public events such as films and lectures. Visit girlspring.com for more.

Submitted by Maggie Thompson, GirlSpring.