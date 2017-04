× Expand Photo courtesy of Cynthia Stafford. Left to right: Amelia Batten, Allie Stafford, Iggy Hill, Mimi Batten, Jamese Melton, Ariel Johnson and Avery DeBerry.

A group of Hoover Girl Scouts conquered the low ropes course, climbing wall and zip line at Kanawahala on Lake Alice in Chelsea on April 8.

– Submitted by Cynthia Stafford.