Girl Scouts receive Bronze Award

× Expand Kristina Theall Group photo (left to right). Back: Keren Peterlin (CEO), Rachel Swetz, Stacie Rohn(leader), Kristina Theall (leader), Cindy Crook (leader), Gracie Taylor, Sofia Rathbun.Middle: Sophie Adams, Maeve Loehr, Callie Hart, Hannah Lee, Madeline Wenter,Lexi Crook, Victoria Simon and Sydney Theall.Front: Rose Hodgens, Emily Rohn and Scarlett Riley.

Hoover Troop 30658 recently received the Girl Scout Bronze Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Junior can achieve.

The troop of 15 fourth graders researched, planned and worked many hours, with the help of parents and troop leaders, to create a new patio for the women and children at the First Light shelter downtown. The work included removing an existing mural, repainting the wall for a new mural to be added later, new patio furniture and sprucing up the garden. The girls also painted hop scotch and bean bag toss games on the patio, as well as another mural with angel wings

The girls enjoyed meeting new people, working together and also had a great opportunity to work with Girl Scout Troop 30290 in Vestavia Hills to make a difference in their community.

Submitted by Kristina Theall.