Girl Scouts donate portion of cookie sale proceeds to ‘A Cure for Clara’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Prince of Peace Catholic School. Clara Bragg visits with the Girl Scout Cadette troop at Prince of Peace Catholic Parish. She and her mother, Jenny, far left, accepted a check from the Cadettes to help fund GM1 gangliosidosis disease research. Clara was diagnosed with the disease in August 2016.

The sixth-grade Cadette Girl Scouts from Prince of Peace Catholic School, Brock’s Gap Intermediate School and The Altamont School have donated $250 of their 2016 cookie sale proceeds to “A Cure for Clara,” which benefits the Cure GM1 Foundation. The Cadettes discovered A Cure for Clara while researching charitable giving as part of achieving their marketing badge. When they learned that their donation could help young Hoover resident and Prince of Peace Church member Clara Bragg, they were very happy.

Clara is almost 3 years old and has GM1 gangliosidosis. There is currently no treatment for this fatal genetic disease; however, a human gene therapy trial which could save the life of Clara and other children with this disease awaits funding.

The troop presented the check to Clara and her mother Jenny at a recent meeting at Prince of Peace.

“They were excited to meet her and hoped their efforts would help in saving her life,” said Cadette leader Beth Martin. “The girls would like to continue to help in the future,” she added.

The troop donated 75 percent of their 2016 cookie sales to charity, according to Beth Martin. In addition to giving to A Cure for Clara, they gave $100 to the Suki Foundation, $100 to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and $100 to the Prince of Peace Church building fund.

The Braggs established acureforclara.com to help raise funds for the Cure GM1 Foundation to help fund such a clinical trial. A yard sale to benefit Clara was held recently in the POP church parking lot and the POP Mom’s ministry is also actively involved in raising money for A Cure for Clara.

