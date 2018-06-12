Girl Scouts create Buddy Benches for POP

× Expand Prince of Peace Catholic Church Front row l to r: Mary Kate Sanders, Jaleel Townsend, Kinsey Roberson, Ashna Berawala, Caroline Rohn and Maura MartinBack row, l to r: Laura Jane Johnson, Rezi Ubogu, Brooke Johnson and Jordyn Frank

The Prince of Peace Catholic Parish Girl Scout Cadette Troop 30150 created two "buddy benches" for POP School and installed them on two of the school’s three playgrounds. Students in K4-first grade and grades 2-5 who don't have someone to play with at recess can go and sit on the bench, indicating that they are looking for a playmate.

The seventh grade scouts also wrote and illustrated five different "Buddy Benches" books that explained how these benches work and then distributed them to the POP School classrooms. These young women attend POP Catholic School and Bumpus Middle School in Hoover.

The Cadettes completed this project as part of their scouting journey badge called aMaze, which they have been working on for over a year. The badge focuses on relationships and requires a "Take Action" project. Now that they have completed their aMaze badge, the girls can begin work on their Silver Award. The Silver Award is the highest honor that a Girl Scout Cadette can earn.

This troop earned their Girl Scout Bronze Award two years ago with their recycling project for POP School. Both the Bronze Award and buddy bench projects were completed under the adult leadership of Beth Martin and Melissa Johnson.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.