Galleria launches into holiday season with annual tree lighting

With roughly six weeks until Christmas, Riverchase Galleria welcomed the community for an evening of holiday tunes and celebration.
The annual tree lighting featured singing by Anna Claire Jemison from Spain Park High School, winners of the Alabama Cinderella Pageant and the Deer Valley Singers.
Mayor Frank Brocato and WVTM's Brooke Smith welcomed an array of comic book characters, Disney princesses and Star Wars characters, along with Santa himself, to officially start the holiday season by lighting the Galleria's multi-story tree.
Smith and Brocato reminded shoppers of some of the Galleria's updates over the last year, and encouraged them to do some shopping after the festivities.