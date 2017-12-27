Frostbite 5K to support local Young Life clubs

× Expand Photo courtesy of Young Life Birmingham. Members of Young Life Birmingham pose for a photo at the 2016 Frostbite 5K.

For those brave enough to get outside and run in January, the Frostbite 5K is set to return to Veterans Park on Jan. 27.

This is the fifth year for the event, which supports Young Life Birmingham, a local chapter of the national youth group-based ministry. The local chapter includes five clubs, including Young Life at Spain Park, Briarwood and Oak Mountain high schools; WyldLife at Oak Mountain Middle School; and Capernaum, a ministry for kids with special needs.

“Young Life has been in our community for 13 years, and it supports our general operating budget,” said John Beatty, area director for Young Life. “It’s money that goes directly towards us reaching more kids.”

The 5K and 1-mile fun run typically draw between 100-200 runners, Beatty said, with the last two years attracting closer to 200. The cost is $30 for the 5K, $20 for the fun run and $20 for the “sleep in” option, in which you get a T-shirt without having to participate in the race.

The 5K will start at 9 a.m., with the fun run following at 9:45 a.m. There will be prizes for male and female age group winners as well as overall winners.

“What we’ve really come to enjoy is that families come out, and come of the family will come out and run in the 5K, and some of the family will run in the fun run,” Beatty said, adding that the event is a chance to connect with families and the overall community, while providing a chance to support the YoungLife Ministry.

For more information, go to frostbite5k.com.