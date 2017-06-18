Finley Center Family Fun Fest helps celebrate grand opening

× 1 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 2 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 3 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 4 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 5 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 6 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 7 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Kamryn and Katelyn at the Finley Center Family Fun Fest. As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 8 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Greg, Amy and Henry Boggs at the Finley Center Family Fun Fest. As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 9 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 10 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Bella Williams, Isabelle Andre and Sophia Williams at the Finley Center Family Fun Fest. As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 11 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 12 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 13 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 14 of 15 Expand Erica Techo As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. × 15 of 15 Expand Erica Techo Janaki and Riya at the Finley Center Family Fun Fest. As a way to celebrate its grand opening, the Finley Center held a Family Fun Fest on June 17, 2017. Prev Next

The new Finley Center in Hoover is open, and to celebrate the weekend, residents were invited out for a day of family fun.

The Finley Center Family Fun Fest, held on Saturday, June 17, brought countless families to the new building for games, snacks, tours and more. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free to attend, the fun fest included bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals, putt putt, photo booths, visits from princesses and superheroes and performances from stilt walkers and 'FlippenOut'.

Families could also tour the facility, play a game of volleyball or basketball on the gym floor or purchase food in the food court.

A steady stream of families visited throughout the day, said Holly Lollar, founder and president of communications company The Lollar Group. In addition to banquet space and use for conferences and trade shows, Lollar said the Finley Center can be used for birthday parties and other family events.

The Finley Center Family Fun Fest followed the ribbon cutting and grand opening on Friday, June 16, which brought out community leaders and honored guests.