E-book on former Hoover coach published

Saturday Down South’s Dan Harralson recently authored and released an electronic book, detailing former Hoover High School assistant football coach Jeremy Pruitt’s rise to the head coach’s seat at the University of Tennessee.

Phillip Fulmer was hired as Tennessee’s athletics director on Dec. 1, 2017, and quickly hired Pruitt six days later to guide the Tennessee football program.

“Fulmer Hires Pruitt” is an electronic book that focuses on Pruitt’s time from his Middle Tennessee State playing days to eventually being hired at Tennessee, with many stops in between, including his time at Hoover.

“Fulmer Hires Pruitt” is currently available at the Apple Store, Barnes & Noble, Tolino, Playster, Kobo, Scribd, 24 Symbols and OverDrive.

- Submitted by Saturday Down South