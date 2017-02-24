Distinguished Young Women accepting program applications for 2018 Jefferson County seniors

× Expand Wu

The Distinguished Young Women program of Jefferson County is accepting applications from high school girls graduating in 2018 and residing in Jefferson County.

The deadline for receiving applications is March 5.

The program (formerly Jefferson County’s Junior Miss) will take place July 21-22 at Vestavia Hills High School. Interested girls may visit DistinguishedYW.org and click on the icon “Apply Now” to receive an application, or they may contact Chairman Eddie Macksoud at jefferson@distinguishedYW.org or 907-0210.

There is no entry fee.

Participants compete in the categories of fitness, self expression, interview, scholastics and talent.

Last year more than $10,000 in cash-tuition scholarships was awarded and more than $489,000 in college-granted scholarships.

The Jefferson County representative will advance to the Distinguished Young Women Program of Alabama in Montgomery, where she will compete for more than $40,000 in cash-tuition scholarships and

more than $1,000,000 in college-granted scholarships. The current Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County is Sherry Wu, a senior at Vestavia Hills High School.

Founded in 1958 in Mobile, America’s Junior Miss, now Distinguished Young Women, is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls.

During its 60 years of operation, the program has provided life-changing experiences for more than 700,000 young women and has awarded more than $93 million in cash scholarships to young women across the nation.

Distinguished Young Women is a scholarship program that inspires high school girls to develop their full, individual potential through a fun, transformative experience that culminates in a celebratory showcase of their accomplishments.

National sponsors include the city of Mobile, Mobile County, Encore Rehabilitation, Alabama Power Foundation, Regions Financial Corporation, Master Boat Builders, Sirote & Permutt, Barbara Barrington Jones Family Foundation and Wintzell’s Oyster House.

– Submitted by Distinguished Young Women.