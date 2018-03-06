Democratic governor candidate Sue Bell Cobb to speak to Hoover Democrats

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Sue Bell Cobb for Governor campaign Sue Bell Cobb Sue Bell Cobb

Former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, a Democratic candidate for governor of Alabama this year, is scheduled to speak to the Hoover Democrats on March 20.

The meeting is scheduled from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Perfect Note music and dining club at 1845 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, with a social hour and cash bar from 6 to 7 p.m. It is open to the public.

Other Democratic candidates for governor this year include Equality Wiregrass Founder Christopher Countryman of Dothan, former state Rep. James Fields of Cullman, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Development Office Director Doug Smith and minister Anthony White of Dothan.

The Republican candidates are Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson of Hoover, state Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile, Gov. Kay Ivey and Michael McAllister, a retired corrections officer and security guard from Troy.