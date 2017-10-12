Deer Valley library creating “Treehouse in the Clouds”

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

The library at Deer Valley Elementary School is working with bDot Architecture and Signature Homes to create new forest-themed decorations.

The project, called “Treehouse in the Clouds,” includes bookshelves and chairs with cloud and tree shapes for elementary readers to enjoy. The library was built 15 years ago and in need of an update to take advantage of natural light and encourage children’s creativity, librarian Raquel Lieber said.

A team of three architects from bDot worked with the library on the design, Signature Homes donated money for wood and Druid Glass Construction, based in Tuscaloosa, donated two doors to lead from the library to the courtyard.

The library is hoping to use some of the funds raised for the renovation to also add new books to the shelves. The renovation project also includes a new mural and stairs and a banister leading to the courtyard.

-Submitted by Hoover City Schools.