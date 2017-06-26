DAR chapter recognized by Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Lily of the Cahaba DAR Chapter. From left: Chapter Vice Regent Kaye Sutley; Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve State Chair Col. Bill Kringel, USAR (Ret.); and Chapter Regent Susan Moore.

The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, was awarded recently the Seven Seals Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) of Alabama.

The DAR Chapter, based in Hoover, was honored for “meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve America in the National Guard and Reserve.” The award recognized the chapter’s support of active military and veterans with projects such as its annual “Breakfast for a Vet,” Wreaths Across America, Veterans Memorial Arbor Plaza, donations to VA Hospital, veterans homes and injured military at Lakeshore Foundation, more than 300 certificates of appreciation of service to Vietnam veterans and many other activities in the previous year.

The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution was founded in 1890 to promote historic preservation, patriotism and education. With more than 185,000 members in approximately 3,000 chapters worldwide, DAR is one of the world's largest and most active service organizations. To learn more about the work of today's DAR, visit DAR.org.

– Submitted by the Lily of the CahabaDAR Chapter.