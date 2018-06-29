Cubed3 brings clients personalized workout

× Expand Alyx Chandler Co-owner of Cubed3 Frank Romano, who is also the sole workout leader of Cubed3, stands where classes take place. New personalized workout center, Cubed3, provides a unique workout after assessing individual needs.

Cubed3 co-owner Frankie Romano said his studio focuses on a three-fold approach to unique and effective fitness: personal and group training, reformer Pilates and assessment.

“Your workout is completely unique to you. I have a ton of people that come here for different needs,” Romano said. “That’s a big reason why people come here versus other gyms.”

Cubed3 — tucked in the building behind Ragtime Café at 2080 Valleydale Road Suite 8 in Hoover — is a referral-based business that opened its doors to clients in July 2017. Since then, they have had more than 50 people join, all from word of mouth, Romano said.

What makes Cubed3 different from personal training, Romano said, is that clients pay for a membership instead of paying per session.

“We take what you would pay for a personal trainer and cut it in half, plus you get specialized Pilates and personal training sessions,” he said.

Romano, who graduated from the University of Alabama with a degree in exercise and sport science, has experience as a Strength and Training Specialist, Certified Personalized Trainer and Balanced Body Pilates instructor. When the opportunity arose in 2016 for Romano and his partner to open their own workout studio, Romano jumped at the chance to use his combined experience to share the power of personal training and reformer Pilates with Hoover residents.

“In our curated session, you can gain strength or tone up. We are going to have correctives on each and every workout, whether it is knee, hip, whatever, this is stuff you might see in physical training in our functional form of Pilates,” he said.

Cubed3 has two main workout rooms, each reserved for a different aspect of fitness. The main room is for personal and group training, which involves clients using a mix of TRX straps and free weights to benefit from body weight exercise and cardio. The smaller room in the back of the building is for reformer Pilates, which includes classes of one to three people focusing on core, mobility and tone with workout machines.

Even though group sessions and Pilates classes are for multiple people, Romano said that clients go into the class with individualized workouts and goals that were discussed beforehand. The small class size ensures that Romano — who currently acts as Cubed3’s full-time trainer — is able to focus on each individual and their separate workout. That way, he said he can see ways they can improve and grow in fitness ability.

Clients can range from beginners to experts, Romano said, and he encourages anyone who might be interested to give it a try.

Cubed3 gives interested clients one free week, Romano said. When someone comes in for the first session, he spends about 15-20 minutes on a basic evaluation of fitness goals, what has and hasn’t worked in the past and injuries that might require modified training. The new client then spends 40-45 minutes doing Pilates, personal training or fusion, which means a combination of both.

Cubed3 has classes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. To learn more, go to cubed1.com.