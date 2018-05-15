Cub Scout Pack 326 awards four cub scout honors

× Expand Submitted by Richard DeFilippo Arrow of Light recipients, L to R front row with parents behind them: Aiden Ticola, Andrew Camp and Dominic Lang. Far left Cubmaster Eric O’Neal. Far right Troop Leader Skip Ford.

During Cub Scout Pack 326’s annual Blue & Gold banquet and Boy Scout Troop 226’s Court of Honor ceremony, four Pack 326 Webelos were awarded Cub Scout’s highest award, the Arrow of Light.

To earn the Arrow of Light, Webelos cub scouts must demonstrate a year-long commitment to scouting; learn and be guided in their daily lives by the Scout promise, law, motto “be prepared” and slogan “do a good turn daily;” and master skills in service to God, citizenship, outdoorsmanship, preparedness and five elective skills.

Completion of the Arrow of Light requirements prepares a Webelos scout for advancement into Boy Scouts. Webelos scouts Andrew Camp, Ricky DeFilippo, Dominic Lang and Aiden Ticola were ceremoniously awarded the Arrow of Light and crossed over from Cub Scouts to Boy Scouts.

Cub Scout Pack 326 meets at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover.

Submitted by Richard DeFilippo