Cub Scout Pack 326 – Hoover continues assisted living Christmas caroling tradition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Richard DeFilippo. Pack 326 sings at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Cub Scout Pack 326, chartered with Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover, visited Brookdale Assisted Living Dec. 18 for a second consecutive year, starting what the Pack expects to be an annual tradition. With Christmas carol song sheets in hand, Pack 326 Scouts, family members and Brookdale residents caroled to classic songs including Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Silent Night, The Twelve Days of Christmas and Frosty the Snowman. From as young as 2 years old to those in their 80s, all had a joy-filled afternoon; residents in particular expressing thanks to Pack 326. Among the many values Scouts are taught through example are “service to community,” “do a good deed daily” and the importance of family through direct involvement in civic activities. For more information, visit scouting.org or pack326hoover.org.

– Submitted by Richard DeFilippo.