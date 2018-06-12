Crenshaw wins national communications contest awards

× 1 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell × 2 of 2 Expand Sydney Cromwell Prev Next

Solomon Crenshaw Jr. of Hoover won two awards in the National Federation of Press Women’s 2018 Communications Contest.

Crenshaw placed second in the sports articles category and got an honorable mention in the health-related specialty articles category. He qualified for the NFPW awards after winning first-place honors in the 2017 Alabama Media Professionals communications contest.

Crenshaw is a veteran journalist who worked nearly 40 years for the Birmingham News and AL.com. He now works in multiple platforms, providing writing, photography and videos for clients.

The National Federation of Press Women is an organization of women and men who are pursuing careers in communications. The NFPW will present the awards at its September convention in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Submitted by the National Federation of Press Women.