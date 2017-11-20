Compact 2020 director to speak at APC ‘Wake Up’ breakfast

× Expand Erica Techo Chief Assistant DA Alan Miller, also the director of Compact 2020, spoke at the June 15 Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

This month, Addiction Prevention Coalition is inviting families to a free “Wake Up” breakfast to foster an open dialogue about substance abuse.

The breakfast, which will be held Nov. 29 from 8-9 a.m., will feature Compact 2020 director Alan Miller. Miller is set to discuss the signs and symptoms of substance abuse, said Danny Malloy, brand ambassador for APC.

“APC would recommend that families attend the breakfast because what we think is happening in our schools is very different than what is actually going on as far as drugs are concerned,” Malloy said.

Malloy added that APC hopes Miller’s perspective, which comes from law enforcement and in prevention, will provide parents with useful information.

“Alan Miller works on both sides, law enforcement and in prevention, so he has a first person experience of what our teens are facing,” Malloy said.

The breakfast will be held at Shades Crest Baptist Church, located at 452 Park Avenue. To RSVP, go to apcbham.org/rsvp. The breakfast is free to attend.