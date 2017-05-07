Community gathers for I Love Bluff Park Day

× 1 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family members push children on a swin set at the Fresh Air Farm during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 2 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Kristyna Helova, right, and Ruby Thompson play frisbee during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 3 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Jeremy and Brooke Gossett, with their children, Reagan and Beckham, enjoy snacks during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 4 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Children spend some time playing outdoors together during during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 5 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Sherer Averette holds Henry Averette during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 6 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Family members (l-r) Mike Campbell, Sarah Campbell, Abby Mitchell and Andrew Campbell, with their dog, Captain Buck, enjoy I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 7 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Friends Harris Reynolds, left, and Andrew Lafferty toss a frisbee during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 8 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Mayor Frank Brocato, center, stands with (l-r) Katie Collins and her son, Caleb, Sam Swiney and Brandon Gossett at the start of I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 9 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Two- and four-legged friends, such as Lucy, were welcomed at I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 10 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Families and friends gathered for an afternoon outside for I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. × 11 of 11 Expand Photos by Lexi Coon. Gavin Loeb throws a frisbee tosses a frisbee in the air as Ashley Loeb looks on during I Love Bluff Park Day. The first ever I Love Bluff Park Day was hosted by the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6, 2017. Prev Next

Members of the Bluff Park community drove, walked and rode their bikes to the Children's Fresh Air Farm on May 6 to celebrate the inaugural I Love Bluff Park Day.

Organized by Brandon Gossett, Sam Swiney, Heather Skaggs, Katie Collins and Kerry Leasure, Gossett said they came up with the idea after talking about what they could do for the commuinty this year. With new families entering Bluff Park, they thought the event could help people meet each other.

"I just feel like relationships happen face to face," Gossett said. "We just really want to see neighbors come to know one another, be engaged with one another."

Families gathered in a picnic-style atmosphere as children were given a chance to enjoy the weather and play on the farm while live music, provided by Mason Music, played in the background. Visitors were also treated to a movie later in the evening on a giant projector.

"I was excited [for the event]," said Meredith Sleeper. She and her husband, Adam, are relatively new to Bluff Park and thought it would be a good way to interact with the community. "It was exciting for something like this to take shape and add to that community feel," said Adam Sleeper.

While this was only the first I Love Bluff Park Day, Gossett said he and other organizers have received positive and encouraging feedback and they hope to continue the event in the future.