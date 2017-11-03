City Hall gallery to display veterans’ artwork

The Hoover City Hall Art Gallery will put the artwork of local veterans on display beginning Nov. 6, in conjunction with the City's Veterans Day celebrations. The work will be on display for several months.

The Hoover Arts Alliance, in partnership with the Vet Center, has provided funding for art therapy classes at the Center this year. The classes have been such a success that the HAA plans to continue that partnership in the future.

The Vet Center is a part of the Department of Veterans Affairs and serves combat veterans at their location in Hoover. For more information, contact Center Director Tia Martin at 212-3122.

Submitted by Linda Chastain, Hoover Arts Alliance.

