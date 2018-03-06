City proclamation recognizes DAR chapter

× Expand NSDAR Vice President General and Lily of the Cahaba Chapter Organizing Regent Connie Grund, Chapter Regent Kaye Sutley and Hoover City Councilman Curt Posey with the proclamation declaring February as Lily of the Cahaba Chapter NSDAR Month.

The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently celebrated its 10th anniversary and welcomed a proclamation by the City of Hoover designating February 2018 as Lily of the Cahaba Chapter NSDAR Month.

In the city’s proclamation, Mayor Frank V. Brocato commended the chapter’s significant growth and the “vibrant service organization’s important work” in the community.Chartered with 96 members in 2008, the current membership is 140. Over the past five years, chapter members have volunteered more than 25,000 hours in community service.On behalf of the mayor, Councilman Curt Posey presented the proclamation at the chapter’s Anniversary Luncheon at Greystone Country Club. Approximately 75 guests were greeted by Chapter Regent Kaye Sutley and the chapter’s Organizing Regent Connie Grund, who is a vice president general of NSDAR and an honorary state regent. Honorary Chapter Regents Marlene Lawley and Susan Moore were also present.

The chapter was honored to have special guests who included Alabama Society DAR State Regent Nancy Folk; Jean Vaughan, past recorder general and honorary state regent; as well as most members of the Alabama Society State Executive Board and several state committee chairs.

The Lily of the Cahaba Chapter, based in Hoover, meets one Saturday each month, September through May. For information about membership, email LilyoftheCahaba@gmail.com.

Submitted by the Lily of the Cahaba Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.