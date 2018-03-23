Changing lives

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo Members of Students for Students, a nonprofit made up of Spain Park High School students, meet at member Tanya Gupta’s house Feb. 18 to discuss an upcoming fundraiser. Students for Students fundraises each year for scholarships that go toward Spain Park graduates.

In an ever-growing world, education is at the forefront of success. Students know this, which is why a majority of them attend college after graduating high school. But unfortunately, not everyone can afford to go to college.

So three years ago, Spain Park High School students Tommy Kulkis, Jameson Floyd and Jack Peters — who were juniors at the time — decided to do something about it by founding the nonprofit Students for Students Scholarship Foundation. The program has only grown since their graduation.

A student-led nonprofit, Students for Students is an organization that aims to help classmates in financial need attend college by raising funds for scholarships each year. Over the years, they’ve raised more than $25,000 to put toward five scholarships.

Since the original founders have graduated, the lead roles have been passed down to current Spain Park High School students and the nonprofit has grown to 24 members with three parental advisors.

“I was on board completely [when I learned about the nonprofit],” said senior Tanya Gupta.

Gupta is the foundation’s Vice President of Finance and became involved at the inception of the organization. She helped her friend and fellow senior Mia Bradley, who is the Vice President of Operations, become involved after she had seen fundraising signs around the school.

“I just really wish I had joined [sooner],” Bradley said. “I love the work, honestly.”

“Both of us strongly believe in higher education and its power in today’s world,” Gupta said.

Together with Vice Presidents of Marketing Anna Morgan and Kaitlyn Marxen and other supporting members, Students for Students hosts a variety of fundraising events each year that include restaurant nights, school basketball tournaments and dinner shows, which are sponsored by local businesses. Their main fundraiser is a golf tournament at the Highland Park Golf Course, which will be held on April 29.

Bradley said they even sold donuts at the Hoover tree lighting ceremony, which is how they became involved with the city this year. Gupta said this has been a benefit for the nonprofit.

“We’re 17-year-olds going to businesses asking for thousands of dollars,” she said, noting that it’s nice to have the city’s confidence. “We’re looking forward to working with them more.”

And after all their fundraising is done for the year, the scholarships are presented at a banquet in the spring to unsuspecting students. In 2015, Students for Students gave one $6,000 scholarship, followed by two in the amount of $5,000 each in 2016 and two that were $5,500 each in 2017.

This year, Bradley said they’re aiming for three $5,000 scholarships, which fits with their goal of growing the nonprofit each year.

To keep the entire process unbiased, Bradley and Gupta said everything is based on merit. Any student who has put in the time and effort to do their best, but may not get scholarships to help them pay for college, is eligible. Counselor Tracey Prater works with teachers to put together a list of prospects at the end of each year, Gupta said.

From there, the recipients’ names are drawn out of a hat without even knowing they have been nominated. It’s all left as a surprise.

“It’s not even work … it’s more like, this is the best feeling in the world, getting to give someone this opportunity,” Gupta said. “At the end of the year, we’re going to change their [some classmates’] lives, and they don’t even know it.”

To learn more about Students for Students, or to register for their annual golf tournament, visit spstudentsforstudent.com or find them on Facebook under @sps4s, and on Twitter under @spainparks4s.