Chamber golf tournament set for Aug. 27 at Riverchase

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Justin Northam of Ashville, Alabama, watches as Mike Hays of Hoover chips onto the green on the 14th hole at the Riverchase Country Club on June 26.

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce is planning its 23rd annual golf tournament for Monday, Aug. 27, at the Riverchase Country Club.

It will be a four-person scramble format, with all team members teeing off and then each player hitting their next shot from the best location of the four balls until the hole is complete.

The day will start with a putting contest at 7 a.m., and the tournament follows at 8:30 with a shotgun start of teams spread over the course’s 18 holes.

The cost is $200 per player or $500 per team of four. People also can purchase a power pack with two mulligans (second shots on poorly hit balls), two raffle tickets and one ticket for the putting contest for $25, or a book of five raffle tickets for $20. The cost of tickets includes breakfast, lunch and snacks, chamber Executive Director April Stone said.

Money raised from the tournament goes to support chamber operations, and part of the proceeds will go toward the chamber’s scholarship program. Last year’s tournament raised about $15,000 after expenses, Stone said.

The chamber will award prizes for the winner of the putting contest, as well as the straightest drive and shot hit closest to the pin on particular holes, she said.

The overall winner of last year’s tournament was a team from Cook’s Pest Control that included Robby Cole, Dino Schroder, Mark Busic and Charlie Angel.

The team that won the second flight was from the Hyatt Regency Birmingham — The Wynfrey Hotel and included Greg Baker, Paul Dangel, Christine Como and Matt Sterley. The team that won the third flight was from the U.S. Army (sponsored by Vettes for Vets) and included Sgt. 1st Class William Howard, Cory Hammond, Staff Sgt. Joshua Williams and Sgt. 1st Class Victor Montgomery.

The chamber is looking for sponsors for the tournament, with sponsorship levels ranging from $300 to $5,000.

To register to play or become a sponsor, email admin@hooverchamber.org or call 988-5672. The deadline to register is Aug. 20.