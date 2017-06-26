Tanner - Payne

Teresa Tanner and Tracy Tanner are proud to announce the engagement and wedding of their daughter, Tyrese Lashay Tanner of Birmingham, to Allen Emanuel Payne of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Allen is the son of Nichelle Payne Sampson and Bobby Jones. Tyrese Tanner is a former Hoover High School basketball Lady Buc standout. She led the Lady Bucs to the 2010 AHSAA championship. She also was part of the Auburn Tigers women’s basketball team and All SEC standout from 2009-14. She is a 2014 graduate of Auburn University with a degree in criminal justice. After graduating, Tyrese played professional basketball in Spain.

Tyrese is currently employed at U.S. Bank in Cincinnati, Ohio, as a teller supervisor.

Allen Payne played on the Auburn Tigers men’s basketball team from 2009-14 and is also a 2014 graduate of Auburn University, with a degree in public administration. After graduating, Allen played professional basketball in England. Allen is a graduate assistant at Xavier University, where he earned a master’s degree in sports administration last month. The couple was engaged on October 10, 2015, at Newport On the Levee in Newport, Kentucky. The wedding celebration will take place July 1, 2017, at The Guiding Light Church, with the reception commencing at Boutwell Auditorium. The couple will reside in Cincinnati, Ohio.

– Submitted by Teresa Tanner.