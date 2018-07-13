Holcomb and Lobdell families celebrate wedding

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cindy Holcomb Kelly Ann Holcomb married Chad Gregory Lobdell on June 8.

Rick and Cindy Holcomb of Hoover are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Kelly Ann Holcomb, to Chad Gregory Lobdell, son of Greg and Christine Lobdell, of Hoover.

Kelly is the granddaughter of Margie Rogers and the late Edward Rogers of Mobile and the late Alice and Ernest Holcomb of Montevallo.

Chad is the grandson of Henry Bartnik and the late Helen Bartnik of Cass City, Michigan, and Dorothy Lobdell and the late Herbert Lobdell of Caro, Michigan.

Kelly is a graduate of Pelham High School. She graduated summa cum laude from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in biomedical sciences and received her doctorate of pharmacy from Auburn University in 2012. Kelly is currently a clinical pharmacist at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Chad is a graduate of Hoover High School. He graduated with honors from Huntingdon College with a bachelor’s degree in business and communications. Chad played four years of collegiate tennis while attending Huntingdon. He currently owns and operates an e-commerce business selling architectural building products.

The wedding was held at the Coastal Art Center on June 8 in Orange Beach, Alabama.

Submitted by Cindy Holcomb.