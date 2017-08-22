Engagements: Kelley - Strickland

Bryan and Margaret Kelley, of Hoover would like to announce the engagement of their daughter, Lilly Cailin Kelley, to Alexander Layne Strickland, son of Wayne and Harrow Strickland of Auburn.

Cailin and Xan are both 2015 graduates of Auburn University. Xan obtained his master’s degree in 2016 from the College of William and Mary. Cailin and Xan currently live and work in the Auburn/Opelika area. Their wedding will take place December 16 at South Highland Presbyterian Church in Birmingham.

– Submitted by Brian and Margaret Kelley.