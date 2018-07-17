'Cash Cab' host, comedian Ben Bailey coming to Hoover Thursday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ben Bailey Ben Bailey "Cash Cab" host and comedian Ben Bailey is scheduled to perform at the Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, July 19, 2018.

If you’re a fan of comedian and “Cash Cab” game show host Ben Bailey, you’ve got a chance to see him in person at the Comedy Club Stardome in Hoover Thursday night.

Bailey is scheduled to perform at the Comedy Club at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.

Bailey has won six Emmy awards for his “Cash Cab” game show on the Discovery Channel, in which he surprises people getting in his cab by offering them money for correctly answering trivia questions as he drives them to their destination in New York City.

Three of the Emmys were for “outstanding game show host” in 2010, 2011 and 2013, and three were as a producer for the “best game show” in 2008, 2009 and 2010. He has been nominated for Emmys several other times as well.

Bailey also has hosted a show called “The Best in the Business” on Discovery Channel and a game show called “Who’s Still Standing?” on NBC. In addition to his stand-up comedy gigs across the country, he also has had two specials on Comedy Central and appeared on “Oprah,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Rachel Ray,” “The Today Show,” “Good Day New York” and “Tough Crowd with Colin Quinn,” according to the bio on his Facebook page.

Go to the Comedy Club Stardome website to get tickets to his show Thursday night in Hoover.