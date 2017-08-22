Calling all dog lovers: Church launching inaugural event

× Expand Photo by Loren Hopkins. Toni Bird with her rescue dog, Molly. Bird and Discovery United Methodist Church are organizing a new event, Dog Days at Discovery.

The first Dog Days at Discovery, organized by Discovery United Methodist, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Toni Bird, the coordinator of Dog Days at Discovery, believes the event will tick all the boxes for dog lovers and fanatics in the Birmingham area.

This will be a free communitywide event where the residents of Hoover will be encouraged to bring their dogs for fun and to meet businesses that sell pet-related products or services,” Bird said.

“We will have vendor booths for veterinarians, dog trainers, pet artists, dog sitters, dog biscuits, spay/neuter info, information on agility training (and hopefully a demonstration) and many other pet related items,” she said.

Some of the activities specifically designed for the animals include a costume contest, pet photographs and personalized pet art.

Pet adoption agencies will also have animals available for adoption. Those who adopt a pet at the event, and even those who bring their already loved pet with them, can have their animal take part in a pet blessing from pastor Mike Skelton.

Food trucks will be onsite, as well as a children’s craft area to make sure kids are entertained throughout the afternoon.

Updates can be found at the “Dog Days at Discovery” Facebook event page.