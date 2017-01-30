Brock’s Gap students give day of service

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terri Coleman. A group of Brock’s Gap students spent MLK Day serving the community by helping to clean the Bethel Baptist Church in Collegeville.

The students of Brock’s Gap’s community service group called BUC’s Club (Believe Unite Contribute) spent their MLK Day serving the community to celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They joined forces with Youth Serve Birmingham and helped clean the historic Bethel Baptist Church, in the Collegeville community where the late civil rights leader Rev. Fred Shuttlesworth served as the pastor during the movement. They learned about the rich history of this community then prepared care packages for senior citizens, backpack programs in area schools, and delivered packages to the officers at the North Precinct Police department. What a way to celebrate the life of such a great man by serving others as that was definitely part of his legacy.

– Submitted by Terri Coleman.