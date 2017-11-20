Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble returns to RTJ courses Dec. 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pete Rouillard. Golfers compete in the Robert Trent Jones golf trail’s Bring Your Old Buddy Scramble.

Golfers at Robert Trent Jones courses statewide will participate in the Bring Your Old Buddy (BYOB) Scramble on Dec. 3.

This is the 12th year of the BYOB tournament, which kicks off the RTJ Trail Card program. The scramble is held at the Ross Bridge Golf Course and nine other courses along the RTJ golf trail, with each picking a different charity to support. Ross Bridge has previously supported the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, and the overall tournament supports the Exceptional Foundation and Children’s Hospital.

Four-person teams will be competing, and individual signups will be paired to form teams. Registration is $120 per player at Ross Bridge and $85 per player at all other courses. There are also opportunities to sponsor a hole on the course for $100 or to be an event sponsor starting at $1,000.

Entry fee includes 18 holes of golf, use of a cart and lunch. All those who play will also receive a 2018 Trail Card. There will be a donation box onsite for those who wish to make additional charitable contributions.

The BYOB Scramble begins with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Trophies and a drawing for several prizes will follow the end of the day’s play.

To register, visit rtjgolf.com/byob. Email prouillard@rtjgolf.com for information on sponsorship opportunities.