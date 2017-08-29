Boy Scouts give Hoover teachers send-off for new school year

× Expand Local Boy Scouts at the Hoover Teacher Institute convocation.

Vulcan District Scouts gave Hoover teachers a great send-off to the new school year in August, by handing out popcorn and candy bars as teachers and staff left the Hoover Teacher Institute convocation, hosted by Hunter Street Baptist Church. The boys and leaders helped cheer teachers as they left the meeting, with a smile, "Have a great year" and "thank you!"

Several weeks before the event, Hoover central office administrator Linda Goodwin reached out to a local Scout leader, asking for assistance in preparing 1500 bags of popcorn. In response, Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts showed up at the Hoover Board of Education to scoop and bag popcorn and then staple the packages, getting everything done in only one hour.

Vulcan District Scout leader Kimberly Cook said, “This is a great way to give back to one of our school communities that supports Scout recruiting, giving many more boys access to Scouting opportunities.”

-Submitted by Vulcan District Boy Scouts.