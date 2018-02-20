Boy Scout Troop 21 preps for annual yard sale

× Expand Photo courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 21. Boy Scout Troop 21 conducts its annual yard sale in the parking lot at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on March 2, 2017. This year’s event is set for March 17.

Boy Scout Troop 21 in Bluff Park is holding its annual yard sale at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 17.

The event is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot, and the community is invited to participate, said Laura Lewis, who leads the effort each year.

People can buy booth space for $25. They run their own booth and keep all the proceeds, but the Boy Scouts will handle advertising and arrange for on-site pickup of unwanted leftover items, Lewis said.

Some people live in places that are not conducive for yard sales, such as houses with steep driveways or on busy or narrow roads that make parking problematic, she said. This kind of yard sale is ideal for them because there are plenty of parking spaces at the church.

About 15 people bought booths for last year’s yard sale, Lewis said. People also can donate items for the Boy Scouts to sell, and the Boy Scouts will pick up items in advance, she said.

Last year’s sale raised about $3,500, which was used to help put a new roof on a scouting hut, Lewis said. This year’s proceeds will be used to help maintain the troop’s vehicles, pay for adventure trips or assist with Eagle Scout projects, she said.

The Boy Scouts also use the experience to help earn their salesmanship merit badge, she said.

The sale typically includes all types of items, including furniture, office supplies, household decor, clothing, baby items, toys and sporting equipment, Lewis said.

To register for a space or to request pickup of items, call Lewis at 492-2930.