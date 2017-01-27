Bluff Park UMC to host Over the Mountain music festival

× Expand Photo courtesy of Over the Mountain Festivals. The ninth annual Over the Mountain Festival of sacred music is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Feb. 12.

Singing will fill the air at Bluff Park United Methodist Church on Feb. 12 as it hosts the ninth annual Over the Mountain Festival of sacred music.

This year’s program is called “Holy Songs of Joy” and the repertoire of Christian songs includes “O Praise the Lord, All Ye Nations,” “Pie Jesu,” Beethoven’s “Hallelujah,” “Non Nobis Domine” and “Free at Last.”

The 2017 repertoire will include 14 songs.

This year’s guest clinician is Thomas R. Smith, professor emeritus of music at Auburn University who previously served as clinician in the 2013 festival.

Smith received his bachelor’s degree in music from Samford University and a master’s degree in music theory from the University of Iowa, as well as a doctoral degree of musical arts in choral conducting and literature from the University

of Colorado.

Smith began working at Auburn in 1972 and during his time there founded the Auburn University Singers and conducted the concert choir. He has conducted two Carnegie Hall concerts and nine European concert tours with Auburn singers, and he has received multiple awards through his career.

Smith also has served as minister of music at Providence Baptist Church in Opelika for 42 years and continues to conduct the Alabama Singing Men and the East Alabama Youth Chorale.

Other festival guests include accompanist Dianne Hooton Norton, soprano soloist Sadie Frazier Goodman and bass/baritone soloist Ken Thomas.

The festival is at 4 p.m. at Bluff Park UMC, 733 Valley Street.

Full performer biographies and the 2017 festival repertoire, as well as more information about the Over the Mountain Festival, is at otmfestivals.org.