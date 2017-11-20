Bluff Park to put its Christmas lights on display

For the 10th year, Bluff Park Baptist Church will show off the best Christmas displays in the neighborhood with its annual Lights on the Bluff event.

Pastor Tony Barber said this year’s event will be held on Dec. 9 from 5-7:30 p.m. Lights on the Bluff is always held on the second Saturday in December.

“We learned a long time ago you don’t mess with the first Saturday. That’s the SEC Championship,” he said.

Lights on the Bluff will begin with a live nativity scene at 5 p.m., and hayrides will begin at 5:30 p.m. Barber said they choose a different route each year to find the best decorated homes they can reach in a 10 to 15-minute ride. The route is not chosen until the week of the event because they don’t always know which homeowners will already have Christmas lights and decor up.

Along with the hayride, kids can participate in making ornaments to take home with them. There will be roasting of marshmallows and hot dogs, and the church will be serving hot chocolate, wassail, coffee, water and boiled peanuts.

Every part of Lights on the Bluff is free, Barber said.

“It’s just a good community event. We want everyone to come,” he said.

Visit bluffparkbaptist.org for more information.