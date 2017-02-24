Bluff Park church starts community garden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Julie Adams. Kids have been using a garden site at Bluff Park United Methodist Church as a learning experience. Now, the church is preparing to open the garden up to the whole community.

Bluff Park United Methodist Church is starting a new community garden and is inviting people to rent garden spaces for $20 per year.

The garden is next to the church at 733 Valley St., and each bed will be 4 feet by 8 feet, said Tom Duley, the minister of missions and pastoral care at the church.

Church members have been developing the site next to the church for use as a community garden for three years, Duley said. It now has seven garden beds, but there is enough space for 49 beds, he said.

The church is planning a workday dedicated to building the beds on March 11 from 8 a.m. to noon. People who want to rent a garden bed will be able to assemble their beds that day and prepare them for planting later in the spring, Duley said. The church will have materials to assemble the garden beds on site, and experienced gardeners will be there to assist as necessary, he said.

The site has compost bins, water and educational space, Duley said. The community garden is open to gardeners of all skill levels, from beginners to master gardeners, he said. Both individuals and families are welcome. However, children must be supervised by an adult, he said. The church plans to offer educational programs about gardening, such as bed design, composting and pest control, Duley said.

Anyone interested in reserving a garden bed or learning more about the community garden can call Duley at 822-0910, Ext. 112, or email him at tduley@bpumc.org. Bed reservations should be made by March 3 to allow time to procure necessary materials.