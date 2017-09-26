Bluff Park church offers free yard sale to show God’s grace

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park Baptist Church. Volunteers prepare items to be given away at the 2016 Grace on the Bluff free yard sale at Bluff Park Baptist Church.

Bluff Park Baptist Church has scheduled its annual Grace on the Bluff event for Oct. 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event looks just like a yard sale, but the twist is that everything is given away for free.

“We do it to demonstrate God’s grace,” Pastor Tony Barber said. “God’s grace is free. It’s a gift. We want to demonstrate that by giving things away.”

Donated items typically include furniture, clothing, toys, books, electronics, knick-knacks and more, Barber said.

“It just runs the gamut,” he said. “It’s just an amazing assortment of things that people donate.”

The donations mostly come from church members, but some other people in the community who are familiar with the event donate items as well, Barber said.

The church will start accepting donations of small items on Oct. 2-4 during church office hours of 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., he said. Larger items, such as furniture, will be accepted on Oct. 5-6 because the church really has no place to store larger items, he said.

Church members also will pick up donated items if there is a special need, Barber said. To arrange for pickup, call the church at 822-3240 or Barber at 329-1950.

More than 100 people came to last year’s giveaway, Barber said.

“It always gets a little bit bigger,” he said. “We’re looking forward to a bigger crowd.”

The Grace on the Bluff event is held in front of the church at 2211 McGwier Drive.