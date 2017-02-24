Bluff Park Boy Scout Troop 21 to host 5th annual yard sale

Members of Bluff Park’s Boy Scout Troop 21 will host their fifth annual yard sale this month.

The sale is in the Bluff Park United Methodist Church parking lot March 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Laura Lewis, who helps organize the sale, said items will include clothing, toys, household items and more. The sale has even included boats in the past.

“We have had everything,” Lewis said.

Sellers can purchase a booth for $25, and in return Lewis said the troop will provide advertising and post-sale pickup for unsold items. Lewis said there are usually about 15 seller booths, plus the Boy Scouts will also be selling donated items.

The sale is a chance for members of Troop 21 to work on their salesmanship merit badge.

Lewis said the sale typically brings in about $5,000 for the troop to use on various projects. Last year, Troop 21 bought a new bus to use for trips. This year, Lewis said the plan is to put a new roof on the Boy Scout hut in Bluff Park.

For more information, call Lewis at 492-2930.