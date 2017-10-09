Bluff Park Art Show brings thousands to community center

1 of 17
Erica Techo
2 of 17
Erica Techo
Craig Wilson sits in his booth at the 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. Craig and his wife Tracy Wilson are from Blue Springs, Mississippi.
3 of 17
Erica Techo
Cairns by Chattanooga, Tennessee, artist Thomas I Spake on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017.
4 of 17
Erica Techo
A Bluff Park Art Show attendee looks at pieces from Birmingham artist Tricia Robinson. The 54th annual art show was held on Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center.
5 of 17
Erica Techo
The 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center.
6 of 17
Erica Techo
7 of 17
Erica Techo
Kids play among the booths at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017.
8 of 17
Erica Techo
Bluff Park Art Show attendees look at a metalworks piece. The 54th annual art show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center.
9 of 17
Erica Techo
A Bluff Park Art Show attendee looks at work by Penny L Dobson during the show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual event was held at the Bluff Park Community Center.
10 of 17
Erica Techo
Work from Minneapolis, Minnesota artist K C Osvog on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual show brought in artists from across the country and included a variety of mediums, from pottery to paintings to woodworks.
11 of 17
Erica Techo
Art by Samuel K Collins on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. This was the 54th year of the annual art show, which always takes place the first weekend of October.
12 of 17
Erica Techo
Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts.
13 of 17
Erica Techo
Bluff Park Art Association board members Tommy Sanderson, Cary Moore and Sara Perry at the 54th Annual Show on Oct. 7, 2017. Moore is a founding member of the art association who remains active to this day.
14 of 17
Erica Techo
Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts.
15 of 17
Erica Techo
A family walks around the Bluff Park Art Show, art purchase in hand. The 54th annual art show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center.
16 of 17
Erica Techo
Pottery on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual art show brought in artists from around the country.
17 of 17
Erica Techo
Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts.
Each year, the Bluff Park Art Association's art show attracts several thousands of art lovers and admirers to Bluff Park, and this year was no different.
Despite the potential for rain in the afternoon, busloads of individuals came to the Bluff Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 7 to admire, purchase and award great art. The 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show included a variety of art, from woodwork to oil painting to pottery, and several other art forms.
The event also included a chance to win one of several awards and cash prizes. Presenters included Mayor Frank Brocato, Daniel A. Moore and Cary Moore, Debbie Ballogg, Tara O. Herd, Julie Preskitt, Jackie Dye and Greg Groover. All award winners were selected by show judge Don Everhart. The following artists were recognized:
- Bluff Park Art Association Permanent Collection Purchase Award ($3,500): Essie Ebrahimi (Montevallo, Alabama) - Woodworking. Sponsored by Bluff Park Businesses and BPAA Board.
- President's Award ($1,750): Cathy Smart (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - Photography
- Award in Honor of Don Everhart, Show Judge 2017 ($1,750): Peter Marken (Calera, Alabama) - Woodworking. Sponsored by the Bluff Park Art Association.
- Bluff Park Art Association Board of Director's Award ($1,250): Felix Berroa (Marietta, Georgia) - Painting. Sponsored by the Bluff Park Art Association.
- August A. Moore Memorial Purchase Award ($1,000): Vanessa Miller (Huntsville, Alabama) - Painting. Sponsored by Cary Moore and her sons.
- Award for Excellence in Glass ($500): John Evon (Helena, Alabama) - Glass. Sponsored by Deborah Ballog.
- Hugh and Jackie Dye Award in Memory of Evelyn Allen ($500): Rick Plasters (Birmingham, AL) - 2D Mixed Media. Sponsored by Hugh and Jackie Dye.
- First Commercial Bank/ Synovus Award ($500): Johnny Stephenson (East Point, Georgia) - Photography. Sponsored by First Commercial Bank/ Synovus.
- Hoover Arts Alliance Award ($500): Craig McMillin (Folsom, Louisiana). Sponsored by Hoover Arts Alliance.
- In Memory of Melinda Groover ($500): A. Denise Rollings-Martin (Bremen, Alabama) - Jewelry. Sponsored by Gallery Services Incorporated.
- Mills Pharmacy Award ($500): David Self (Pelham, Alabama) - Clay. Sponsored by Mills Pharmacy.
- Bluff Park Art Show Popular Vote Award ($300): Ahmad Austin (Alabaster, Alabama) - Painting. Sponsored by the Bluff Park Art Association.