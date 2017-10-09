Bluff Park Art Show brings thousands to community center

× 1 of 17 Expand Erica Techo × 2 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Craig Wilson sits in his booth at the 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. Craig and his wife Tracy Wilson are from Blue Springs, Mississippi. × 3 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Cairns by Chattanooga, Tennessee, artist Thomas I Spake on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. × 4 of 17 Expand Erica Techo A Bluff Park Art Show attendee looks at pieces from Birmingham artist Tricia Robinson. The 54th annual art show was held on Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center. × 5 of 17 Expand Erica Techo The 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center. × 6 of 17 Expand Erica Techo × 7 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Kids play among the booths at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. × 8 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Bluff Park Art Show attendees look at a metalworks piece. The 54th annual art show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center. × 9 of 17 Expand Erica Techo A Bluff Park Art Show attendee looks at work by Penny L Dobson during the show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual event was held at the Bluff Park Community Center. × 10 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Work from Minneapolis, Minnesota artist K C Osvog on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual show brought in artists from across the country and included a variety of mediums, from pottery to paintings to woodworks. × 11 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Art by Samuel K Collins on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. This was the 54th year of the annual art show, which always takes place the first weekend of October. × 12 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts. × 13 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Bluff Park Art Association board members Tommy Sanderson, Cary Moore and Sara Perry at the 54th Annual Show on Oct. 7, 2017. Moore is a founding member of the art association who remains active to this day. × 14 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts. × 15 of 17 Expand Erica Techo A family walks around the Bluff Park Art Show, art purchase in hand. The 54th annual art show was held Oct. 7, 2017 at the Bluff Park Community Center. × 16 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Pottery on display at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The 54th annual art show brought in artists from around the country. × 17 of 17 Expand Erica Techo Kids create art at the Children's Art Area at the Bluff Park Art Show on Oct. 7, 2017. The area, sponsored by the GFWC Women's Club, included opportunities to paint and complete other various crafts. Prev Next

Each year, the Bluff Park Art Association's art show attracts several thousands of art lovers and admirers to Bluff Park, and this year was no different.

Despite the potential for rain in the afternoon, busloads of individuals came to the Bluff Park Community Center on Saturday, Oct. 7 to admire, purchase and award great art. The 54th annual Bluff Park Art Show included a variety of art, from woodwork to oil painting to pottery, and several other art forms.

The event also included a chance to win one of several awards and cash prizes. Presenters included Mayor Frank Brocato, Daniel A. Moore and Cary Moore, Debbie Ballogg, Tara O. Herd, Julie Preskitt, Jackie Dye and Greg Groover. All award winners were selected by show judge Don Everhart. The following artists were recognized: