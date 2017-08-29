Birmingham young adult novel named Alabama's Great Read 2017

The Alabama Center for the Book selected the young adult novel “Make It Work,” by Hoover author Chandra Sparks Splond, to represent Alabama at the 2017 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 2. The festival was held in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The book is the state’s selection for the national Discover Great Places through Reading program. The brochure lists children or young adult books from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The list of selections maybe also found on the National Book Festival website.

Splond is an editor, speaker, award-winning author and blogger. Her young adult novel “Spin It Like That” was chosen as a Popular Paperback for Young Adults by the Young Adult Library Services Association (YALSA). Her book “The Pledge” was a YALSA Quick Pick for Reluctant Readers.

"It is such an honor for my young adult novel Make It Work to be selected to represent the state of Alabama. I am both excited and humbled by this opportunity, and I hope it will result in more kids getting excited about reading," Splond said.

Splond is a graduate of The University of Alabama with a degree in journalism.

-Submitted by Chandra Sparks Splond.