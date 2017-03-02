Birmingham Ballet's Cinderella featuring local dancers

Local dancers will be taking to the stage of the BJCC starting March 3 for the Birmingham Ballet's rendition of Cinderella.

Choreographed by director Cindy Free, Cinderella is a new ballet for the group and features professional dancers alongside local dancers, such as Hoover's Katherine Free, who has trained with the Cosmopolitan Ballet Theatre, the Bolshoi Ballet Academy and the Cincinnati Ballet and is cast as Cinderella. Hoover residents Allison Pendleton and Erin Lutomski are cast as fairies. They will be joined on stage by fellow performers from Homewood, Mountain Brook and Vestavia, as well.

"It's important to give young dancers an opportunity to perform in professional produced productions like Cinderella because it inspires them towards excellence," said Free in a press release. "This is what is done at ... other professional schools that have produced the greatest dance talents the world has seen."

The Birmingham Ballet will be performing Cinderella at the BJCC on the following dates:

Friday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 4 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 5 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for youth and start at $30 for adults and can be purchased at the BJCC box office or on ticketmaster.com.