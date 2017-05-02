The Winners: Best of Hoover 2017

Congratulations to all!

Most Friendly Restaurant Service

  • Chick-fil-A
  • Front Porch

Most Kid-Friendly Restaurant

  • Chick-fil-A
  • The Whole Scoop

Best Breakfast/Brunch

  • Big Bad Breakfast
  • First Watch

Best Date Night

  • Firebirds
  • J. Alexander’s

Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot

  • Chicken Salad Chick
  • Ashley Mac’s

Best Casual Dining

  • Front Porch
  • Jim ‘N Nicks

Best Asian Food

  • Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese
  • Stix

Best Italian Food

  • Costa’s Mediterranean Grill
  • Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato

Best Mediterranean Food

  • Taziki’s
  • Costa’s

Best Mexican Food

  • Iquana Grill
  • La Fiesta

Best New Restaurant (opened after Feb. 2016)

  • Front Porch
  • Chicken Salad Chick

Best Burger

  • Five Guys
  • Baja Burger

Best Pizza

  • Tortuga’s
  • Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato

Best Place for a Sweet Treat

  • Edgar’s Bakery
  • Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe

Best Cheese Dip

  • La Fiesta
  • Iguana Grill

Best Dessert

  • Strawberry Cake – Edgar’s Bakery
  • White chocolate bread pudding – Front Porch

Best new business [non-restaurant]

  • Skyzone
  • Ross Bridge Animal Hospital

Best Place to Buy a gift

  • Wrapsody
  • Von Maur

Best Children’s Store

  • The Lego Store
  • Build-a-Bear

Best Women’s clothing store

  • Von Maur
  • Belk

Best Store for Men

  • Academy Sports and Outdoors
  • Field and Stream

Best Place to Buy Home Decor

  • Home Goods
  • Hobby Lobby

Best Customer Service [Non-Restaurant]

  • Publix
  • Hoover Public Library

Best Veterinarian

  • Lake Crest Animal Clinic
  • Patton Chapel Animal Clinic

Best Mechanic Shop

  • Estes Warehouse Tired
  • Hoover Toyota

Best New Car Dealership

  • Toyota Hoover
  • Long-Lewis Ford

Best Used Car Dealership

  • Carmax
  • Hoover Toyota

Best Salon

  • Stone Salon
  • Aveda Institute

Best Golf Course

  • RTJ Ross Bridge
  • Hoover Country Club

Best Grocery Store

  • Publix
  • Sprouts Farmers Market

Best Real Estate Agent

  • Kate Giffin, RE/MAX Advantage
  • Blake Schultz, ARC Realty

Best Dentist

  • Dr. Anna Marie DiChiaria
  • Dr. Jennifer Morrissey-Patton, Hoover Family Dentistry

Best Orthodontist

  • Backus Orthodontists
  • Birmingham Orthodontics

Best Workout Facility

  • Hoover YMCA
  • Hoover Recreation Center

Best Pediatrician

  • Dr. John Cortopassi, Greenvale Pediatrics
  • Dr. Anne Byars, Southlake Pediatrics

Best Family Practitioner

  • Dr. Jody Gilstrap
  • Dr. Carrie Huner

Best Pharmacy

  • Walgreen’s
  • Publix Pharmacy

Best Spa

  • Ross Bridge Spa
  • St. Vincent’s One Nineteen

Best Chiropractor

  • Dr. Trey Lott
  • Dr. Drew Klein, Lake Crest Chiropractor

Best Orthopedist

  • Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, Southlake Orthopaedics
  • Dr. Jeff Davis, Andrews Sports Medicine

Best Outdoor Space

  • Moss Rock Preserve
  • Aldridge Gardens

Best Community Event

  • Bluff Park Art Show
  • Moss Rock Festival

Best Neighborhood

  • Bluff Park
  • Ross Bridge

Best Church Choir

  • Hunter Street Baptist Church
  • Riverchase United Methodist Church

Best Teacher

  • Anthony Hamley
  • Devon Hind

Best Place for Family Outing

  • Moss Rock Preserve
  • Veteran's Park

