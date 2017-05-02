The Winners: Best of Hoover 2017

Congratulations to all!
Most Friendly Restaurant Service
- Chick-fil-A
- Front Porch
Most Kid-Friendly Restaurant
- Chick-fil-A
- The Whole Scoop
Best Breakfast/Brunch
- Big Bad Breakfast
- First Watch
Best Date Night
- Firebirds
- J. Alexander’s
Best Ladies’ Lunch Spot
- Chicken Salad Chick
- Ashley Mac’s
Best Casual Dining
- Front Porch
- Jim ‘N Nicks
Best Asian Food
- Mr. Chen’s Authentic Chinese
- Stix
Best Italian Food
- Costa’s Mediterranean Grill
- Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato
Best Mediterranean Food
- Taziki’s
- Costa’s
Best Mexican Food
- Iquana Grill
- La Fiesta
Best New Restaurant (opened after Feb. 2016)
- Front Porch
- Chicken Salad Chick
Best Burger
- Five Guys
- Baja Burger
Best Pizza
- Tortuga’s
- Vecchia Pizzeria and Mercato
Best Place for a Sweet Treat
- Edgar’s Bakery
- Bluff Park Ice Cream Shoppe
Best Cheese Dip
- La Fiesta
- Iguana Grill
Best Dessert
- Strawberry Cake – Edgar’s Bakery
- White chocolate bread pudding – Front Porch
Best new business [non-restaurant]
- Skyzone
- Ross Bridge Animal Hospital
Best Place to Buy a gift
- Wrapsody
- Von Maur
Best Children’s Store
- The Lego Store
- Build-a-Bear
Best Women’s clothing store
- Von Maur
- Belk
Best Store for Men
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
- Field and Stream
Best Place to Buy Home Decor
- Home Goods
- Hobby Lobby
Best Customer Service [Non-Restaurant]
- Publix
- Hoover Public Library
Best Veterinarian
- Lake Crest Animal Clinic
- Patton Chapel Animal Clinic
Best Mechanic Shop
- Estes Warehouse Tired
- Hoover Toyota
Best New Car Dealership
- Toyota Hoover
- Long-Lewis Ford
Best Used Car Dealership
- Carmax
- Hoover Toyota
Best Salon
- Stone Salon
- Aveda Institute
Best Golf Course
- RTJ Ross Bridge
- Hoover Country Club
Best Grocery Store
- Publix
- Sprouts Farmers Market
Best Real Estate Agent
- Kate Giffin, RE/MAX Advantage
- Blake Schultz, ARC Realty
Best Dentist
- Dr. Anna Marie DiChiaria
- Dr. Jennifer Morrissey-Patton, Hoover Family Dentistry
Best Orthodontist
- Backus Orthodontists
- Birmingham Orthodontics
Best Workout Facility
- Hoover YMCA
- Hoover Recreation Center
Best Pediatrician
- Dr. John Cortopassi, Greenvale Pediatrics
- Dr. Anne Byars, Southlake Pediatrics
Best Family Practitioner
- Dr. Jody Gilstrap
- Dr. Carrie Huner
Best Pharmacy
- Walgreen’s
- Publix Pharmacy
Best Spa
- Ross Bridge Spa
- St. Vincent’s One Nineteen
Best Chiropractor
- Dr. Trey Lott
- Dr. Drew Klein, Lake Crest Chiropractor
Best Orthopedist
- Dr. Michael Ellerbusch, Southlake Orthopaedics
- Dr. Jeff Davis, Andrews Sports Medicine
Best Outdoor Space
- Moss Rock Preserve
- Aldridge Gardens
Best Community Event
- Bluff Park Art Show
- Moss Rock Festival
Best Neighborhood
- Bluff Park
- Ross Bridge
Best Church Choir
- Hunter Street Baptist Church
- Riverchase United Methodist Church
Best Teacher
- Anthony Hamley
- Devon Hind
Best Place for Family Outing
- Moss Rock Preserve
- Veteran's Park