Belles hold mother-daughter luncheon

Sweet memories of the past and anticipation of the future were topics of conversation at the recent Senior Belle Mother-Daughter Luncheon. The event honored graduating Hoover Belles for their terms of service as ambassadors for the City of Hoover.

These high school seniors completed a total of 1,283 hours of community service during their two-year terms.

The senior Hoover Belle recognized for the most hours served was Rachel Lebo. She received a personalized gift in honor of this distinction. Also recognized was Kate Winchester, who accepted a scholarship award. She was selected as the winner of the inaugural Hoover Belle Essay competition, which was on the topic of past community service and plans for future community service.

Each Belle received a certificate commemorating their service, signed by Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover Belle Committee Chair Jennifer Cotney. Cotney and Scholarship Chair Kim Milling also presented an engraved keepsake box to each Belle.

As they accepted their gifts, the seniors shared favorite memories as a Hoover Belle and their plans beyond high school. Many mentioned special occasions and camps at Aldridge Gardens, Christmas parades, Easter egg hunts, Finley Center Grand Opening and philanthropic events. Most agreed that sharing the Father-Daughter dance at their presentation two years prior was a treasured memory.

Senior Belles who will attend Auburn University include Jordan Beam with her mother Michele, Anna Douglass with Tina, Connelley Erwin with Jill, Ava Rose Indovina with Jennifer, Kathryn King with Melinda, Macy McClinton with Stephanie, Olivia Slocum with Julie, Kathryn Stubblefield with Jacken and Kate Winchester with Katherine.

Belles entering the University of Alabama are Olivia Bishop with her mother Donna, Grace Heglas with Lori, Senna House with Shannon, Katherine Jackson with Gwenea, Maddie Lee with Stephanie and Mattie McDonald with Karla.

Those heading to Mississippi State University include Amelia Abernathy, there with sister Emily (a 2012 Hoover Belle), mom Janet and grandmother Jan Delaney; Ashlynne Wallis with mom Rebecca Garcia and grandmother Debbie Wathen; and Grace Waters with mom Jennifer McCombs and grandmother Mae Lynn Hardy. Mia Gage with her mother Michelle and Madison Todd with Jonna will attend the University of Mississippi.

Hoover Belles attending other colleges and universities include Anna Marie Auchmuty, at the luncheon with Leah, heading to the University of South Alabama; Grayson Bartlett with Pam, going to Union University; Anna Gilstrap with Allyson entering the University of Georgia; Emma Rose Hill with Cheryl attending Harding University; Rachel Lebo with Lisa heading to the University of Tennessee; Piper Latham with Lisa going to Baylor University; and Slaton Schneider with Renee, attending Wofford College.

Others who enjoyed sharing this special day included Hoover Belle Committee members Cathy Head and Kay Witt who chaired the event, as well as Jennifer Cotney, Jennie Alley, Cathy Fuller, Kim Milling and Becky Walker.

Submitted by Cathy Head.