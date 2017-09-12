Belles hold back to school social

× 1 of 3 Expand Olivia Bishop, Kathryn King, Senna House, Kate Winchester, Anna Douglass and Ava Indovina. × 2 of 3 Expand Delaney Langston, Morgan Vanlandingham, Emily Hagood, Anna Gilstrap and Noel Rengering. × 3 of 3 Expand Front-Katelyn Ragland, Audrey Colabrese and Margaret Anne Boggan. Back-Abby Jones, Madeline Martin and Millie McMeekin. Prev Next

Transitioning from summer to school became a bit easier when the Hoover Belles gathered recently for their Back to School Ice Cream Social.

In addition to enjoying the refreshments and fellowship, the young ladies engaged in discussions regarding “branding” and social media use, both personally and collectively. The conversations were facilitated by speaker Clare Huddleston, WBRC Fox 6 anchor and reporter. Huddleston also serves as Alpha Chi Omega Province Collegiate Chair, overseeing and speaking to all chapters in Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas. Her experiences of sharing thoughts on “branding” with these chapters offered insight to the Hoover Belles.

The importance of protecting a group’s brand and digital footprint was further exemplified by the positive feedback the Hoover Belle Committee receives when the Belles serve as hostesses for the City of Hoover through civic and philanthropic organizations. These young ladies serve while high school juniors and seniors and represent Hoover, Spain Park, John Carroll, Briarwood Christian, Indian Springs, Shades Mountain Christian and Westminster High Schools.

The Hoover Belle Committee sponsors this annual event. Jennifer Cotney serves as committee chair and members include Jennie Alley, Cathy Connor-Fuller, Vickie Griffith, Cathy Head, Kim Milling, Denise Shepherd, Becky Walker and Kay Witt.

-Submitted by Cathy Head, Hoover Belles.