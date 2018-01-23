Bargains on the Bluff sale set for Feb. 23-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Bluff Park United Methodist Church. Shoppers wait for the doors to open at Bluff Park United Methodist Church’s 2017 fall Bargains on the Bluff consignment sale Sept. 21.

If you’re looking for children’s, maternity and women’s clothes or other items to help take care of your kids, Bluff Park United Methodist Church might be the place for you in late February.

The church is putting on its annual spring/summer Bargains on the Bluff consignment sale Feb. 23-24. The sale will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

There also will be a preview day for consignors and volunteers on Thursday, Feb. 22.

The sale typically has more than 200 consignors and includes children’s clothing from newborn to size 20, junior girls and ladies clothing, maternity clothing, shoes, toys, baby items, books, movies and bedding items. Organizers only allow gently used items in the sale.

Consignors keep 70 percent of the proceeds, and the other 30 percent is split between the church’s children’s ministry and Little Imaginations preschool, said Melissa Hendon, the children’s ministry program coordinator.

Most years, the spring/summer sale and the fall sale combined bring in about $32,000 for the two church programs to split, Hendon said. Last year’s spring/summer sale brought in about $14,000, she said.

The children’s ministry this past year used its half to support Vacation Bible School, buy school supplies for needy children, provide scholarships for children’s summer camp, support mission projects, buy animal costumes for the Christmas play and rent inflatables for the church’s Halloween carnival, Hendon said.

For more information or to register to be a consignor, go to bargainsonthebluff.com.