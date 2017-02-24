Davis Vickery graduates from US Merchant Marine Academy

× Expand Photo courtesy of Donna Vickery.

Davis Edward Vickery of Hoover successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and military training, including a year at sea, graduating from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA) in June 2016.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree in logistics and intermodal transportation and a commission as a U.S. Navy ensign, Reserves as well as a U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Marine Officer License as an unlimited tonnage third mate.

Former U.S. Rep. Spencer Bachus nominated Vickery for the academy.

During his course of study at the academy, Vickery was elected treasurer of his class and president of the Maritime Law and Business Society. He also participated on the school’s rugby football team and completed Air Assault and Airborne training with the Army.

Part of his in-service training included voyages to the Far East, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, where he was awarded the U.S. Merchant Marine Expeditionary Medal for his contributions to Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Vickery graduated from Hoover High School in 2012, where he was active in sports, the Student Government Association and Law Academy.

Founded in 1943, the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, also called “Kings Point,” is a prestigious and highly competitive four-year federal service academy that prepares midshipmen to be licensed merchant mariners and leaders of exemplary character who will serve America’s marine transportation in defense needs in peace and war.

Graduates are required to complete a Service Obligation in either a reserve or active-duty capacity post-graduation.

More than 750 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Regiment of Midshipmen.

– Submitted by Donna Vickery.