Attendees at Shoot With the Brutes will fire classic guns, help veterans

× Expand Photo courtesy of Krulak Detachment, Alabama Marine Corps League. Attendees at the annual 'Shoot With the Brutes' can fire classic U.S. Marine Corps weapons while helping raise money for area veterans in need.

Gun enthusiasts and people fascinated by military history will have a unique opportunity to shoot classic weapons used by the U.S. Marine Corps during the Shoot with the Brutes event at Brock’s Gap Training Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The event, in its third year, is hosted by the Lt. General Victor “Brute” Krulak Detachment of the Alabama Marine Corps League.

The organization uses the proceeds to help individual veterans and contribute to veteran’s charities.

Almost 300 people attended in 2016, and not just gun lovers, according to David Landier, Krulak Detachment paymaster.

“There were a lot of people who never shot a gun in their lives,” he said.

Each ticket holder will be allowed to shoot up to three firearms.

Weapons available will include the Browning Automatic Rifle, the Springfield 1903 bolt-action sniper rifle, the M1 Carbine and the Thompson submachine gun, known as the “Tommy Gun.”

The event will feature a free shooting arcade for kids 16 and under, with targets disguised as zombies and other Halloween characters.

There will also be a group of WWII veterans on hand this year to greet attendees and pose for photos.

“It’s good to see people have a good time and learn how they can help veterans,” Landier said.

The event emphasizes safety with gun demonstrators and range safety officers, according to Landier.

Landier said the management at Brock’s Gap makes the event financially possible by donating the use of the range.

Tickets are $30 and are available at shootwiththebrutes.com.