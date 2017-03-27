Arts Alliance seeking vendors for new arts and crafts show at Hoover Met

× Expand Photo courtesy of hooveral.org. 0213 Hoover Met Aerial The Hoover Met will undergo renovations later this year.

The Hoover Arts Alliance, Central Alabama Artists Guild and Alphagraphics are organizing a brand-new art show, called the Walk of Art, in May. Applications for artists, handmade crafters and local businesses who want to participate are open until April 4.

The Walk of Art will be held at the Hoover Met on May 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CAAG President Jinger Glasgow said the show will include areas for Central Alabama Artists Guild members and craft-makers to sell their products, as well as tables for local businesses to promote their services.

The show includes judging and awards for Artists Guild members, as well as a silent auction benefiting the Hoover Scholarship Fund and WellHouse Ministries.

Vendors who participate will set up in the Met's concourses the evening of Thursday, May 5 and take down their booths at the close of the show on Saturday. The Hoover Met will provide overnight security. The cost to rent a booth is $100 and can include a table and chairs. Vendors also have the option to donate an item to the silent auction.

Participant information and applications can be found online, and payments can be sent to CAAG, PO Box 1119, Pinson, AL 35126. Interested artists can also apply at the April 3 CAAG guild meeting, held at Vestavia Hills Baptist Church. For more information, call Glasgow at 515-2705 or visit the Walk of Art Facebook page.