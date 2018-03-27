Annual races returning to Hoover

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Southeastern Diabetes Education Services. The Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris held at Veterans Park in Hoover in April 2016 raised about $61,000 for the camp for children with diabetes and services for their families. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Becky Wynne. Celebrating its 13th year, the annual Walk to End Lupus will be held at Veteran’s Park on April 9. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler. The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Veterans Park and raised money to make strides against pancreatic cancer. Prev Next

Aubie 5K & 1-mile Fun Run

► Where: Veterans Park

► When: 8 a.m., March 31

► What: The Aubie 5K & 1-mile Fun Run, which is hosted by the Greater Birmingham Auburn Club, is set to be a family-friendly event, with a planned Easter egg hunt for kids and the opportunity to meet Aubie the tiger. Participants will be able to enjoy pre- and post-race activities, including refreshments, door prizes, a moonwalk and kids activities.

The fun run is scheduled to begin shortly after the 5K, at 8:45 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, visit bit.ly/2olJXyH.

High Country 5K

► Where: Shades Crest Baptist Church

► When: 8 a.m., April 7

► What: This year will mark the 17th annual High Country 5K Race and Fun Run, which highlights mountaintop views of the Birmingham area. The race will have chip timing and sentries at mile markers to update times, and registrants are welcome to a free pasta dinner the preceding night at 6 p.m. and a pancake breakfast following the race. A free one-mile fun run, which starts at 9 a.m., is also open to children.

For more information or to register for the run, visit bit.ly/2DvAU8S.

Walk for Autism 5K & Race to Solve the Puzzle

► Where: Veteran’s Park

► When: 8 a.m., April 7

► What: The Funky Fun Run/Walk benefiting the Autism Society of Alabama is returning this year as a way to raise money and awareness for autism. It’s designed to unify thousands of participants statewide and focus on the mission of the Autism Society.

The 5K race begins at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to register for the event, visit funkyfunrun.com/locations.php.

Walk to End Lupus Now

► Where: Veterans Park

► When: 1 p.m., April 8

► What: As part of the movement to end lupus, organizers of the Walk to End Lupus now are working to raise money for lupus research and to raise awareness for the autoimmune disease. The one-mile walk and fundraising can be done as an individual or as a team. Check-in is at 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 2:45 p.m. and the walk at 3 p.m. To register, visit bit.ly/2od7AKE.

Kitty Kat Haven & Rescue

5K Meow-a-Thon

► Where: Veterans Park

► When: 8 a.m., April 14

► What: As a way to raise money and awareness for Kitty Kat Haven and Rescue, the local nonprofit is putting on a 5K race and one mile “whisker walk.” Their mission is to save abandoned, stray or injured animals and help them get adopted.

Registrants for the race will be given participation bags and T-shirts and will be able to enjoy food trucks, a band, kid activities and see cats available for adoption. Registration is available at http://bit.ly/2EI44C9 through April 9 and in-person from April 10-13.

PurpleStride Birmingham

► Where: Veterans Park

► When: 8:30 a.m., April 21

► What: Presented by UAB Medicine, the PurpleStride 5k serves as the largest fundraiser for the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The race — which was started in 2008 — has raised more than $87 million for pancreatic cancer research through community events over the years.

The race is a 5k run or walk event and registrants can participate as individuals or as teams. Runners will start at 9 a.m. after an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony. To learn more or to register, visit bit.ly/2EEJzq2.

Diabetes Walk for Camp

Seale Harris

► Where: Veterans Park

► When: 2 p.m., April 22

► What: Designed as a free family friendly event, the Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris helps raise money for Camp Seale Harris, which is Alabama’s only camp for children with diabetes. In addition to a 5K and a 1-mile walk or run, the event will have music, free healthy snacks, a bounce house, diabetes awareness information and team awards.

For more information or to register, visitbhmwalkforcsh.swellgives.com.

American Cancer Society

Relay for Life - Hoover City

► Where: Hoover High School

► When: 5 p.m., April 27

► What: Every year, the American Cancer Society hosts Relays for Life in cities across the country as a way to raise money for cancer research

This year’s Hoover City relay will have an opening ceremony to honor those affected by cancer, a survivor/caregiver walk, a luminaria ceremony and a closing ceremony.

Teams can register and raise money byvisiting bit.ly/2FhxsfM.